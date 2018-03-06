Weston issues storm warning and advice

Weston’s Emergency Management Director Joe Miceli has issued the following warning about tomorrow’s impending storm:

We are expecting to be impacted by a powerful Nor’Easter beginning late tonight and continuing through 4 a.m. on Thursday. Take the time today to properly prepare for the storm.

We encourage you to have enough food and potable water on hand to last a minimum of 72 hours. Safe, alternative heat sources are recommended in the event of power loss. Driving is not recommended during the storm as it is expected to have a major impact on road conditions and visibility.

If you will be shoveling snow, take plenty of breaks and remember to hydrate. The snow is forecast to be wet and heavy, which will make removal difficult.

We will update as necessary through CodeRed, the Westonct Oem Facebook page, @WestonCTOEM Twitter and the Town of Weston website westonct.gov. Remember to call Eversource directly to report an outage at 1-800-286-2000. We also ask that you take the time to review your CodeRed account settings and update them to ensure you are getting our messages by telephone, text and email.