Weston holds back-to-school nights

Each public school in Weston is hosting a variety of “back-to-school nights” throughout the month of September:

Pre-K and kindergarten — Wednesday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m., Hurlbutt South House Cafeteria

First grade — Wednesday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m., Hurlbutt South House Cafeteria

Second grade — Thursday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., Hurlbutt South House Cafeteria

Third grade — Thursday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m., WIS Cafetorium

Fourth grade — Tuesday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m., WIS Cafetorium

Fifth grade — Tuesday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m., WIS Cafetorium

Sixth, seventh and eighth grade — Thursday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m., WMS Library

High school — Thursday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m., WHS Auditorium