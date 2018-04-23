Weston Historical Society showcases ‘Life in the Sixties’

Weston residents can go back in time when the Weston Historical Society opens its new “Life in the Sixties” exhibit on Saturday, April 28.

“For the older generation, this will be like walking down memory lane,” said Pam Kersey, historical society president.

The exhibit will highlight music, culture, lifestyle, and politics from the momentous 1960s, when the nation went through change and turbulence. This was an era when civil rights, the counterculture, Vietnam War, political assassinations, women’s liberation and the space program were in the forefront.

“I just don’t think we’ll see a decade like that ever again,” said society member Susan Moran. “So much happened, much of it impacted by the energy of so many young people.”

It was also a time of change in Weston, which was evolving from a mostly rural farming community into a more affluent suburb of commuters. During the 60s, the town’s population doubled and Weston opened its own junior high and high school, and constructed a new elementary school building.

Exhibit highlights include vintage clothing from the corporate design archive of American designer Tommy Hilfiger, such as printed sheath dresses, swing coats and swimwear, and 10 photos of rock legends taken by Weston photographer Michael Friedman, who worked for a well-known music manager. The Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin and The Band are among those featured.

Visitors will see original Woodstock Festival tickets as well as toys, household items, political and social cause buttons, magazine covers, and furniture from the 60s. One wall features high-quality copies of colorful rock concert posters with unique period graphics.

The exhibit includes some retro items the younger set may not be familiar with but those older will fondly remember, such as a transistor radio, typewriter and portable turntable. “We wanted things people don’t see anymore,” Moran said.

Many items in the exhibit came from Weston residents. “It was really a community effort,” Kersey said of people’s willingness to loan artifacts and memorabilia.

The display has been organized chronologically, with a timeline showing the major developments for every year from 1960 through 1969. National, world and local events are highlighted.

Musical journey

David Weber, a society trustee, noted the country’s changing musical tastes during the decade. “It was a journey from the crooner and Elvis to psychedelic hard rock, with the British Invasion, Motown, Dylan, and folk rock in between,” said Weber, music committee chairman.

He should know. Weber left his pre-law studies in Massachusetts for San Francisco to pursue a music career as a drummer, starting a band and eventually touring all over the country. He still performs in public occasionally, “but I’m too old to stay up late,” he joked.

Kersey lived in upstate New York in the 60s and recalls the growing popularity of color television, her mother’s fascination with the Beatles, and being forbidden from wearing jeans in school.

Marianne Frisch, the society’s executive director, grew up in suburban New Jersey and recalls going to a civil rights march with her parents in nearby Newark. “It was a life-changing experience,” she said. “We walked down the street and held hands with all kinds of people.”

Frisch also remembers the impact of the Vietnam War, including fear of the draft lottery, and visiting the 1964 New York World’s Fair.

Moran went to high school in Ohio near Kent State University, where four student protesters were killed by the National Guard during anti-war protests soon after the next decade began in 1970. “I remember teachers coming to school very upset,” she said. “The town was under lockdown.”

She recalls crying as an elementary school student when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, and her family hosting a big watch party when the Apollo 11 mission landed on the moon in 1969.

Locally in the 1960s, Weston saw lots of new residential development. Large tracts of open space were set aside, two-acre zoning was established, Aspetuck Country Club opened, and the Aspetuck Land Trust was created.

Opening and events

The public is invited to the Sixties exhibit opening on Saturday, April 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Weston Historical Society Museum, 104 Weston Road.

Throughout the exhibit’s run there will be special events, including lectures, community discussions and music events, ending with Westonstock — a day of music — in September.

The society’s Music in the Barn concert series will showcase music from the era beginning May 20.

The first discussion will be “Music of the Sixties,” on Saturday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the museum, moderated by Old School Music Production’s Roger Kaufman. Panelists include Friedman, Weber, singer Warren Bloom, music producer Rob Fraboni, Susan Feliciano, and author Dan Woog.

The exhibit will be open Thursdays and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. throughout May and June. Go to WestonHistoricalSociety.org for exhibit and event information.