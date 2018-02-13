Weston Historical Society seeks 60’s-era Items

The Weston Historical Society is asking for the public’s help gathering material for an upcoming exhibit that tells the story of the iconic decade from 1960 to 1969, including what life was like in Weston in the 1960s.

The museum is seeking 60’s era souvenirs, photographs, unique clothing, concert memorabilia, posters, record jackets, advertisements, old newspapers, as well as Vietnam uniforms, local sports team uniforms and other artifacts.

The exhibit committee is looking for some specific items, including: rotary and touch tone phones from the 60’s, Woodstock memorabilia, a 60’s record player, games (Twister, Bongo Board, Operation, etc.), toys, transistor radio, a volume from World Book Encyclopedia, polaroid or Brownie camera, macramé, typewriter, View Master slide viewer, and white Go-Go boots.

The museum is also interested in talking to anyone who lived in Weston and/or attended Weston schools in the 1960s, whether they are still living in town or not.

Those wishing to loan materials should email The Weston Historical Society at [email protected] Emails should include name, phone number, a description of the object and a photograph if possible. Items should be submitted no later than March 10.

The exhibit is planned to open later this spring. For more information, call 203-226-1807 or email [email protected].