Weston Historical Society hosts rum tasting

The Weston Historical Society is teaming up with Diageo to present its annual Spirits Tasting fund-raiser on Saturday, April 21, from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Weston Historical Society Museum, 104 Weston Road.

A Diageo “rum ambassador” will present a rum tasting featuring Zacapa rum. The ambassador will give a history of this blend, which was first distilled on sugarcane plantations in the Caribbean in the 17th Century. In addition, Diageo will provide mixed drinks and a selection of wines and craft beer. Marcia Selden Catering & Event Planning will cater the event with an array of hors d’oeuvres, bar bites, and desserts.

The cost is $70 per person, and tickets may be purchased online at westonhistoricalsociety.org. The tasting will benefit the society’s preservation work and support its educational programs and upcoming exhibit Life in the Sixties, opening at the end of April.

The rum tasting will feature silent auction prizes, including a private cocktail party, a round of golf for four, and two JetBlue airline tickets to anywhere in the world. There will be a special prize of Diageo’s premium Zacapa rum.

The event is open to the public (adults over 21).