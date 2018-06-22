Weston High School graduation ceremony is today

The members of the class of 2018 will take part in Weston High School’s 48th annual commencement exercises on Friday, June 22.

The graduation ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. under a tent between the high school and the intermediate school — rain or shine.

Parents and guests are urged to arrive with plenty of time before the ceremony begins, as parking will be limited.

Guests will not be allowed to “save seats” — any markers, signs, or items left to do so will be immediately removed.

Police will be stationed at checkpoints along School Road to direct traffic.

For the general public, parking is available in the middle school parking lot and the intermediate school parking lot until those lots are filled.

If those lots are filled, motorists may park in the lot at Hurlbutt Elementary School and at the central office/town hall annex buildings.

Special print coverage will appear in the June 28 edition of The Weston Forum.