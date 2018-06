Weston High School Class of 2018 matriculation list

The following is a list of the colleges and universities that members of the Weston High School Class of 2018 were accepted to and plan to attend after graduation.

American University

Arizona State University

Binghamton University

Boston College

Bowdoin College

Brown University

Bryant University

Bucknell University

Central Connecticut State University

Chapman University

Claremont McKenna College

Clemson University

Colgate University

College of Charleston

Colorado State University

Columbia University

Connecticut College

Cornell University

Dalhousie University

Dartmouth College

Denison University

Dickinson College

Elon University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Emerson College

Emory University

Fairfield University

Fordham University

Franklin & Marshall College

Georgia Institute of Technology

Gettysburg College

Hamilton College – N.Y.

Harvard University

Hofstra University

Housatonic Community College

Indiana University at Bloomington

James Madison University

Kenyon College

King’s College

Marist College

Massachusetts Maritime Academy

Miami University, Oxford

Middlebury College

New York University

Northeastern University

Norwalk Community College

Ohio University

Pace University, Westchester Campus

Pennsylvania State University – Altoona

Plymouth State University

Princeton University

Purchase College State University of New York

Purdue University

Quinnipiac University

Roger Williams University

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

San Diego State University

Smith College

Southern Methodist University

Syracuse University

Temple University

The George Washington University

The University of Alabama

The University of Arizona

The University of Memphis

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of Tampa

The University of Texas, Austin

Trinity College

Tufts University

Tulane University

Union College (New York)

United States Air Force Academy

United States Naval Academy

University College Dublin

University of California, Davis

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Colorado at Boulder

University of Connecticut

University of Connecticut at Stamford

University of Delaware

University of Denver

University of Hartford

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Maryland, College Park

University of Massachusetts, Amherst

University of Miami

University of Michigan

University of Missouri Columbia

University of New Hampshire at Durham

University of New Haven

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

University of North Carolina at Wilmington

University of Pennsylvania

University of Pittsburgh

University of South Carolina

University of Southern California

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

University of Vermont

University of Virginia

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Vanderbilt University

Villanova University

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest University

Washington University in St. Louis

Wellesley College

Wentworth Institute of Technology

Western Connecticut State University

Williams College

Yale University