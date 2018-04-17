Weston groups start invasive species education project

On May 12, Weston will kick off “Pulling Together” a joint project involving the Town Sustainability Committee, Weston Kiwanis, Aspetuck Land Trust, Habitat Restoration Services and volunteers from all over Weston.

The project will focus on the invasive plants and trees that are starving the bird population and the new Connecticut State Statute that prohibits the cultivation of 61 invasive plant species that are causing damage to the environment.

The core of the project is arranging “block parties” where a short workshop is given and then an expert will scout properties nearby for invasives and discuss preferred methods of dealing with them. The project will continue into the summer.

To participate contact Bill McKinney at 203-226- 9845 or [email protected]