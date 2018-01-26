Weston Grand List increases by .60%

Weston’s list of taxable property for the October 2017 grand list year has been completed and the totals filed with the Weston Town Clerk.

Weston Tax Assessor Denise Hames reports that the value of all taxable property in Weston increased by .60%, or $14,142,742 from $2,372,862,954 in 2016 to $2,387,005,696 in 2017.

The increase was due primarily to residential real property building permits. There was also a significant increase in business personal property. The breakdown of property assessment changes from 10/1/2016 to 10/1/2017 is as follows:

2016 GL 2017 GL % CHANGE Real Estate 2,229,375,020 2,241,359,920 +.53% Motor Vehicles 116,919,550 117,145,045 +1.02% Personal Property 26,568,384 28,500,731 +7.27 % Total Grand List 2,372,862,954 2,387,005,696 +.60%

The increase of .53% in Real Estate is, again, predominantly due to residential building improvements, including the completion of new homes. The motor vehicle grand list had an increase of 1.02%. Business Personal Property increased 7.27%, driven mainly by Connecticut Light & Power.

As in prior years, Weston’s top taxpayers are Connecticut Light & Power, with real and personal property assessments totaling $19,640,000, followed by Aspetuck Valley Country Club at $10,532,540 and Aquarion Water Company at $6,631, 180. Of interest, there are three motor vehicle leasing companies in the top 10 taxpayer list.

Taxpayers who wish to appeal their assessment to the Board of Assessment Appeals must do so in writing on the approved application form available in the Weston Assessor’s office.

Applications must be completed in full and received in the assessor’s office by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 20, to be considered.

The assessment reflects the market values in effect as of Oct. 1, 2013, when the last revaluation was conducted. Changes in real estate prices over the past 4 years since the 2013 revaluation do not affect the assessed value of property in Weston, and will not be considered a valid reason for a reduction by the Board of Assessment Appeals. State law requires the assessor to value all real estate based on the market as of Oct. 1, 2013.