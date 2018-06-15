Weston Girl Scouts earn Gold Award

Georgia V. Burkard and Julianna Schaffer of Weston have earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.

The Gold Award requires Girl Scouts grades nine through 12 to spend at least 80 hours researching issues, assessing community needs and resources, building a team, and making a sustainable impact in the community. A Gold Award reflects leadership and citizenship skills that set the Girl Scout apart as a community leader. Nationally, only 6% of older Girl Scouts earn the Gold Award.

Girl Scouts of Connecticut recently honored the 70 Gold Award Girl Scouts in Connecticut who have achieved this honor on Sunday, June 3.

Georgia’s project addressed the problem of children’s self-expression through art. She encouraged the students to use art as a form of expression and be comfortable expressing how they feel about being a young woman. The project culminated in a collaborative mosaic about what being a strong woman looked like to them.

Georgia also established a sample art curriculum with information about art therapy, descriptions, and sample work to implement in surrounding schools. She left the curriculum at the local school and made it electronic for anyone to access online. Georgia is attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill majoring in business administration and a minor in information science.

Julianna addressed the issue of children and pets being left alone in unattended vehicles resulting in injury and death. She created and installed aluminum signs around her community to raise awareness, give prevention tips, and encourage people to act if they see a child or pet in danger. She also created flyers and brochures and distributed them in several locations and online to further educate her community.

Juliana’s signs have a minimum lifespan of 10 years and will continue to be placed throughout town. The Weston Volunteer EMS will also replenish her brochures to continue to keep the town safe. Julianna plans to study business and finance and to continue being active in her community.

“I am so proud of all of our Gold Award Girl Scouts for taking the lead and spending over 80+ hours solving real problems in their communities,” said Mary Barneby, CEO, Girl Scouts of Connecticut.