Weston Girl Scout fifth grade Junior Troop 50205 completed its Bronze Award project with the installation of a rustic bench at Lachat Town Farm on April 28 during Weston Green Up Day. The rustic bench is in three pieces and can be moved to any location.

Lachat Town Farm has quickly become a gathering place for the Weston community and friends to share their diverse talents and enjoy one another’s company. The Girl Scouts’ bench will provide a seating area for visitors to enjoy Lachat.