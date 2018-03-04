Weston fire department responds to generator fire

The Weston Volunteer Fire Department responded to a generator fire next to a home on Blue Spruce Circle on Saturday, March 3.

According to a statement posted by the department, fire apparatus was delayed due to a tree and wires blocking Newtown Turnpike near Michael‘s Way from Friday’s storm.

Lt. John Braden arrived on scene and found an active fire within an enclosed overhang attached to the house. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and determined that it had not extended into the residence, according to the statement.

The Weston Fire Marshal is investigating. Engines E-3, E-7, E-2, E-1 and Car 2 responded to the call.