Weston filmmaker to screen voting rights documentary in Redding

Weston-based filmmaker Gavin Guerra will share three sections from a rough cut of his new documentary, Let the People Decide, at the Mark Twain Library in Redding on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m.

Guerra’s documentary examines the ongoing challenges for all citizens to attain equal access to voting rights in the United States.

The film opens by looking at voting inequalities in Mississippi in the 1960s and follows the history of voting rights through today.

Guerra was inspired to make the film after hearing the story of Bob Moses, a civil rights activist who led voter registration campaigns in the Deep South in the 1960s.

Impressed with Moses’ ambition and drive to improve voting rights for minority voters and distraught that he had never heard of Moses before, Guerra began pitching his documentarian friends to make a movie about him.

They politely shrugged off his suggestions for years, but Guerra was eventually inspired to take matters into his own hands.

“I went to a cast reunion of the TV mini series Roots and one of the actors, Lou Gossett Jr., was on stage challenging the audience,” Guerra said. “He asked the crowd what we were doing to advance social justice. I turned to my friend and said, ‘I’m going to make the documentary myself.’”

Ultimately, the concept evolved quite a bit. Moses is interviewed extensively in the documentary, but the film no longer centers solely on him.

“The film traces the history of the struggle of voting rights in this country,” said Guerra. “I thought the process would take about six months, but I’m here five years later still working on it.”

Guerra has conducted more than 50 interviews for the film and estimates that he has close to 100 hours of footage. The film is still being edited into completion, but Guerra will show about an hour of it at the screening at Mark Twain Library. There will also be a question-and-answer session after the screening.

For the documentary, Guerra interviews politicians, actors, activists, and other people with diverse political views to explain the history of voting rights through both liberal and conservative beliefs. He is also working to include footage from recent marches for equal voting rights.

“The longer this process continues, the more pressure I feel to stay as current as I can,” said Guerra. “I want to give context to this moment of time so people can understand where we are. What the viewer does with the information is up to them. I hope the byproduct is more civic engagement.”

Gavin Guerra

Guerra, 49, moved to Weston in June 2017 with his wife, Katharine Roe, and their 5-year-old daughter.

The family previously lived in Astoria, Queens, but moved to Weston because of the reputation of the school system.

Guerra is a graduate of the Parsons School of Design and works as a visual effects artist for movies, theater, video games, and television.

He also teaches visual effects twice a week at the New York Film Academy in Manhattan.

Let the People Decide is Guerra’s first foray into filmmaking, and he has started to garner interest from people in the documentary world.

“Now that I have a promo reel, it’s easier for people to understand the project; people have been acknowledging that it’s an interesting topic,” said Guerra. “I want to get this to as wide an audience as possible.”

In addition to planned inclusion on streaming platforms, Guerra thinks the film can be used for educational purposes in the future.

“I hope to be able to connect the dots for enough people to make them see voting rights differently,” he said. “If you go into the world armed with some factual context that I’ve given you, then I’ve definitely done my job.”

The screening of Let the People Decide is co-sponsored by the Redding League of Women Voters. For more information, call 203-938-2545.