Weston Field Club helps charities through lemonade sales

Weston Field Club campers raised more than $700 for charity over the past seven weeks through a lemonade stand, set up at every Friday afternoon pickup.

All proceeds will be donated to each charity of the group’s choice such as Christine’s Critters, No Kid Go Hungry, Conservation Society, Wounded Warrior Project, St Jude and the Diabetes Foundation.

This was added this year to the program to promote and teach the children the importance of supporting a good cause and to give back, club representatives said in a press release. They called the stand “a great success” and said it will continue to help raise donations each summer for the charities of the children’s choice for many years to come.

Weston Field Club officials expressed gratitude for the lemonade stand, which was built and donated by members Erica and Steve Scioscia.