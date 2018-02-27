Weston father and son ‘climb’ Rockefeller Plaza

Larry Cruz of Weston and his son Benjamin, 14, are participating in Climb to the Top NYC at Rockefeller Plaza for the benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society on Sunday, March 4.

This event is a race up 66 flights of stairs to the top of the New York City landmark Rockefeller building.

Benjamin is on the autism spectrum and has participated in dozens of runs for charitable causes. This is his second time participating in the Rockefeller stair climb. Visit pushingpastautism.org and click Climb to the Top 2018 for more information about this event or to make a donation.