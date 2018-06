Viv’s Veggies Farm Stand in Weston will be open two days this weekend, Friday, June 22, and Sunday, June 24 from noon to 5 p.m.

Fresh greens are currently available, with more crops on the way.

Viv’s Veggies Farm Stand is located at Chestnut Farm at 227 Lyons Plain Road in Weston.

Follow Viv’s Veggies at Chestnut Farm on Facebook.