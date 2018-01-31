Weston enters deal to buy electricity from solar farm

Weston signed a 20-year contract to bring solar energy to town from a solar farm in eastern Connecticut.

Additionally, there is a potential five-year extension if the town decides it wants to continue with the contract.

The electricity comes from a remote solar farm located in Windham that is owned by Allco Renewable Energy Limited, a New York-based solar energy firm.

The deal, signed on Friday, Jan. 26, will provide roughly 60% of the power used by the schools and town buildings. Weston will receive approximately two megawatts of electricity from the solar farm.

The process, called Virtual Net Metering (VNM), delivers production from the Allco-owned solar farm to Eversource Energy, Weston’s energy provider. Weston will pay Allco for the energy used and subsequently receive credits from Eversource on the town’s utility bill that will offset the payment and end up saving money from the current monthly electric bill.

According to First Selectman Chris Spaulding, the town could save up to $4.3 million over 25 years.

No actual solar panels will be placed in Weston. The town isn’t physically receiving solar energy, but rather putting its share of solar energy into the overarching Eversource grid.

“We’re not relying directly on the solar farm to run our buildings,“ said Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz. “We are still continuing to get energy from our local grid, but the solar farm is putting our solar energy into Eversource’s grid.”

PPA options

The savings occur because the provider generates the energy at a lower than typical utility rate. Additionally, the town has no upfront cost to build any solar panels because they are already constructed.

The town is still deciding the terms of the payment options and has until the solar farm is completely operational to decide which method it will choose. Allco estimates the solar farm will be finished in May, and the town isn’t paying into the solar farm until it is fully operational.

The two power purchase agreement (PPA) options are a fixed PPA or a floating PPA. The fixed PPA is $.089/kilowatt hour (kWh) with no floor. The floating PPA is 80% of the Eversource credit amount with a $.085 kWh floor.

If this deal was already in place and Weston chose the fixed PPA, the town’s net credits for the second half of 2017 would have been $60,480. If Weston chose the floating PPA, the town’s net credits for the second half of 2017 would have been $33,456.

More information on the two PPA options will be available in the coming weeks.

Weston is the third and final town to commit to taking energy from the farm in Windham, joining Westport and Plainville.

In total, 18 towns in Connecticut, including Bethel and Newtown, get energy credits due to VNM deals.

History

The VNM deal has been in the works in Weston for years. Former First Selectman Gayle Weinstein signed a letter of intent with Allco Energy to secure two megawatts of Eversource’s VNM capacity.

Weston was then placed on a waiting list to receive VNM credits. In May 2016, Weston came off the waiting list but hasn’t committed until now. The deadline to be locked in to the deal was Jan. 28, and the town just made the cut by signing the deal on Jan. 26.

Despite the tight deadline, Weston reviewed the contract with both town counsel and an outside attorney named Paul Michaud.

According to Luiz, Michaud has done VNM contracts in the past and is regarded as a “regional expert” on the subject.

Additionally, the selectmen worked to get the enthusiastic approval of both the Board of Finance and the Board of Education before the deadline.

“I’m appreciative of the time and resources that the Board of Education and the Board of Finance have allocated to this even though it’s in the middle of budget season,” said Spaulding. “We couldn’t have done this on the town side alone, we don’t use enough energy. I’m thrilled the Board of Education saw the benefit here.”