Weston Education Foundation calls for grant applications

The Weston Education Foundation (WEF) is calling for applications for its Community Education Grants program.

The purpose of the grants is to provide funds (generally up to $1,500) to Weston-based organizations or individuals to develop educational programs that benefit their constituents and/or Weston residents. Preference is given to organizations that can demonstrate sustainable funding for their project after the completion of the WEF grant.

Since its inception, WEF has disbursed more than $800,000 in community, technology and teacher grants. Previous Community Education Grants have helped fund a journal writing program at the public library, computer classes at the Senior Center, the Sustainability Committee lecture series, a nursery school STEM grant, and more.

Two grant cycles are available for Community Education Grants. The first is from Sept. 1 to Oct. 15; the second is from Feb. 15 to April 1. Community organizations must wait for 12 months to apply for another grant if they are a current grant recipient.  

To learn more about the Weston Education Foundation’s Community Education Grants program or to obtain an application, email the Grants Committee at [email protected] or visit the foundation’s website, westoneducationfoundation.org.

