All Weston, Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, March 7, to the impending snowstorm.

Easton and Redding Central Office and school offices will also be closed. In Weston, the school campus will also be closed and all day and evening programs are canceled.

Easton Senior Center will be closed Wednesday.

Easton Town Hall and the Easton Public Library are expected to be open are but are likely to close early.