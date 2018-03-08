Weston dog park public hearing moved to library

Weston’s Board of Selectmen is hosting a public hearing on the dog park tomorrow, March 8 at 7 p.m. The event was previously scheduled to take place in the high school cafeteria but has been moved to the Weston library community room.

The move was made because the high school is still without power due to the snow storm on Wednesday, March 6.

Westonites will vote on whether the dog park should be constructed on the town-owned Moore property on the corner of Davis Hill Road and Lords Highway East, the next day, Saturday, March 10. The vote will take place by machine vote in the Meeting Room at Weston Town from noon until 8 p.m.

The public hearing is to accept public comment on the proposal to establish an enclosed dog park, approximately 3 ½ acre parcel on Davis Hill Road as depicted in a visualization map and in accordance with a draft memorandum of understanding between the town and Weston Dog Park, Inc.

The public hearing will be shown on Channel 79 and will likely be simulcast on YouTube via a live stream.