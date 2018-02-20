Weston Dog Park public hearing is this Thursday

Weston’s Conservation Commission is holding a public hearing, Thursday, Feb. 22, about a proposed dog park at the town-owned Moore property.

The hearing begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.

The proposed dog park would be built on a 3.6-acre parcel located in the 36-acre Moore property off Davis Hill Road and Lords Highway East.

The entrance to the dog park would be a 1,280-foot gravel driveway that is accessible from Lords Highway East.

The hearing will give residents a chance to express their opinions on the proposed dog park.

This will not be the last chance for residents to have their voices heard about the dog park proposal. The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing about it on Thursday, March 1, at 7:15 p.m. in the Library Community Room.