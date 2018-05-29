Weston doctor honored for humanitarian efforts

Charles Morgan MD of Weston, chairman of psychiatry and behavioral health at Bridgeport Hospital, was honored with the Doctors of Distinction “No Land Too Far” award from Westfair Communications/Fairfield County Business Journal for volunteering his time and expertise to provide care in medically underserved nations.

“I grew up at a time and a place where it was very clear to me at a young age that imagination is more important than knowledge, and to whom much is given much is expected,” said Morgan, who was born in Jamaica. “I had no idea what that meant over the years until I took a job at Bridgeport Hospital in 2001 and met the leaders of PRN International.”

PRN (Physicians Residents Nurses) International was founded in the 1990s by area medical professionals who volunteer their time and efforts to provide badly needed medical care to impoverished residents of Jamaica. They use their own vacation time for their travel. Morgan’s humanitarian work has also taken him to South Africa.

Morgan received his medical degree from Weill Cornell Medical College in 1983. He completed an internship at Greenwich Hospital and his residency at Yale School of Medicine. He earned the Jonas Salk Award for Biochemistry Research and is a diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. He has also co-authored numerous articles on addiction and made numerous presentations on AIDS and transcultural and spiritual issues in psychiatry. He joined Bridgeport Hospital as chair of psychiatry in 2001.