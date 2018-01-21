Weston December home sales are up from last month

There were 25 home sales in Weston in the month of December, up considerably from the 11 home sales in November.

In December, home sales totaled $23.10 million. The average sale price was $918,076, and the median sale price was $855,000.

In addition, there was one land sale for $218,500, on Grey Fox Lane.

The highest sale price was $1.589 million for a house on North Avenue. That property is partially located in Westport. The lowest sale price was $420,000 for a house on Old Mill Road.

Of the 25 homes sold, 13 exceeded the average sales price.

A year ago, in December 2016, there were fewer total home sales, but the average sales price was higher. Property transfers for 10 houses totaled $10.77 million, with an average of $1.07 million per transaction.

The following property transfers were recorded with the town clerk for the month of December 2016:

18 Laurel Lake West, Laurel Lake Island LLC to Alexis and Renee Johnson, $880,000

129 Davis Hill Road, Arnold Frankel and Allegra Hart to Barry Goldberg and Susan Altschuler, $1,175,000

39 Ravenwood Drive, Andres and Sally Gonzales to NP Dodge NEI Trust, $740,000

39 Ravenwood Drive, NP Dodge NEI Trust to Francis and Michelle Dimaria, $715,000 (same property as above)

64 Lyons Plain Road, John Seigenthaler and Kerry Brock to Barbara Shaw, $1,350,000

17 North Avenue, Rochelle Kassen to Samuel Jacob, $1,589,000 (partially in Westport)

37 Godfrey Road West, Mark and Leslie Emanuel to Andrew Chown and Maxine Higgins, $1,150,000

82 Lords Highway, Williams Killoran and Elizabeth Armbruster to Francis and Jennifer Culkin, $741,000

111 Steep Hill Road, Jason and Stacey Alper to Thea Rattner, $650,000

282-286 Lyons Plain Road, Lyons Plain Road LLC to Richard and Emi Pollack, $875,000

183 Davis Hill Road, Jamie Berger Katz to Sonia Suarez and Giovanna Suarez Criollo, $749,000

42 Norfield Woods Road, Thomas and Allison Robbins to David Tobey and Miriam Zalcman, $1,289,000

183 Good Hill Road, Nina Daniel to Torrey and Vanessa Martin, $975,000

12 Winthrop Hill, John and Maria Reilly to Kurt Stuart and Sarah Trickett Stuart, $1,475,000

17 Old Mill Road, Judith Leventhal to Tas Mahr and Marina Masic, $420,000

6 Woods End Lane, John and Jane Horner to Paul Woodley, $1,000,000

163 Weston Road, Shelley and Ben Gorbaty to Oabtekus and Alejandra Kourembanas, $630,000

38 Wells Hill Road, Robert and Lynda Crowell to Oliver and Veena Simon, $795,000

216 Good Hill Road, James Shapiro and Cheryl Vitali to German and Robin Dziebel, $835,000

10 Graylock Road, Marilyn Moks to Christopher and Alexandra Morse, $715,000

83 Birch Hill Road, Sandra Young to Philip and Sharon Debruyn, $699,000

50 Sachem Road, John and Margaret Kaeser to Kevin and Anne Dougherty, $1,069,000

88 Old Hyde Road, Marjorie Szeto to Franklin and Tracy Collins, $550,000

44 Newtown Tpk., Paul Bushell and Joseph Poprosky to Adam Buxbaum, $1,255,000 (partially in Wilton)

228 Georgetown Road, Bank of New York Mellon FKA to Amber Gordon and Shaun Cardoza, $550,000

10 School Path Road, Raphael and Gillian Blunschi to Robert and Carol Kanter, $999,000

Land Sale

26R Grey Fox Lane, Jobermar Properties LLC to Net Zero Homes LLC, $218,500

