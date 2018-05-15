Weston dancers perform in studio’s 20th anniversary gala

Four dancers from Weston will perform with the Ridgefield School of Dance as the studio celebrates its 20th anniversary on May 19 and May 20 at East Ridge Middle School in Ridgefield.

Dancers will perform Madeline, a ballet choreographed by the studio’s artistic director Jessica Boelts, based on the children’s classic. Also performed will be the Grand Pas Classique from Paquita, and Brand New by the jazz department.

Gabrielle Tuttle, a third-grader from Ridgefield, will dance the title role of the tiny but brave Madeline, as the youngest of 12 schoolgirls exploring Paris.

The spring show is also presenting the Grand Pas Classique of the romantic classical ballet, Paquita. Dancing the title role is Madison Rucolas, a Ridgefield High School senior, who is dancing her final ballet with the studio before heading off to college this fall.

The jazz department concludes the show with “Brand New,” its own mash-up of jazz, theatre dance, lyrical, contemporary and tap dance. Following her debut last year as a choreographer, Weston junior Kyra Winslow will present two new dances alongside the choreography of the jazz department teachers, Michael Crawford, Stevi Van Meter and Adea Sessoms. Kali and Kelsey Winslow will join their sister, Kyra, in the weekend events along with Rebecca Ronai, also of Weston.

The spring show is divided into two performances. On Saturday, May 19, at 6:45 p.m., there will be Act I of Madeline, the Paquita Grand Pas Classique and selections from “Brand New.”

On Sunday, May 20, at 1:30 p.m there will be a full performance of Madeline, the Grand Pas Classique and all of Brand New.

For tickets, go to theridgefieldschoolofdance.com. Tickets are also available at the door the day of the performance. For more information call 203-894-5957.