Weston Cub Scout heads to Pinewood Derby World Championship

After winning the Weston Troop 75 Pinewood Derby held at Weston Middle School in February, Eric Day, a Bear Scout, competed against other third graders in the Pomperaug District Finals on April 28 in Monroe.

Finishing at the top of the Bear Den competition, Eric went on to the Connecticut Yankee Council Finals at ConnJam, Connecticut’s biggest scouting event of the year, in Orange.

After coming out on top again, Eric is heading to the Pinewood Derby World Championship on June 30 in New York City.

Cub Scouts design and help build their Pinewood Derby cars for this annual competition. Eric, with assistance from his father, Eddie Day, did a lot of the work himself in their home workshop.

Boys and now girls may join Family Scouting through the Boy Scouts of America anytime between kindergarten and fifth grade. To find out more, interested families may visit westonpack75.org.