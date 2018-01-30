Weston couple targeted in Bitcoin blackmail scam

A Weston couple was targeted in a blackmail scam involving the digital currency Bitcoin.

A letter was addressed to the husband, asking for $8,400 in Bitcoin. If the money wasn’t received in nine days, the letter said the scammer would reveal a “secret” that the man was keeping from his wife.

“It was distressing to get the letter,” said the wife who asked not to be named. “I researched a few key words and it looks like this scam has become more popular recently,” she said.

The letter, which the couple received on Friday, Jan. 26, addressed the woman by her first name and included a specific reference of their address in the body of the letter.

“My name is BlueSnake~63 and I know about a secret you are keeping from your wife and everyone else,” said the letter. “More importantly, I have evidence of what you have been hiding. I won’t go into the specifics here in case your wife intercepts this, but you know what I am talking about.”

The letter never specified exactly what the “secret” was.

The letter continued: “You don’t know me personally, and nobody hired me to look into you. Nor did I go out looking to burn you. It is just your bad luck that I stumbled across your misadventures while working a job around Weston.”

A CNBC report revealed that a very similar letter has been sent out to affluent neighborhoods around the country since November 2017. In the earliest versions of the letter, the scammer was asking for $2,000.

According to NBC Connecticut, a variation of this letter was also sent to homes in Darien and New Canaan in early December 2017.

“I can see it playing into people’s fears and causing undue duress,” the Weston resident said. “The price has gone way up since the initial reports of the letter, so I can only imagine it has been working.”

The letter lays out two options for the recipient. Ignoring the letter would cause the scammer to “take this evidence and send it to everyone in your life.”

“I will send copies [of the secret] to her friends, family, associates and all your neighbors,” read the letter. “If you decide to come clean with your wife, it won’t protect her from the humiliation she will feel when everyone she knows finds out your sordid details from me.”

The second option was to pay the $8,400 “confidentiality fee.”

The letter said the “secret remains a secret” and the recipient could go on with his life as if “none of this ever happened.”

Police

Weston Police Chief Edwin Henion said this is the first of this type of scam that he has seen in town so far.

“We do get scam attempts very often,” said Henion. “We consistently give advice that if something doesn’t sound right you should never do it.”

Henion said the most common scams in Weston involve people targeting the elderly and demand for Bitcoin is new to him.

“If anyone receives a letter like this and believes they’re being extorted, please bring it down to the police station right away,” said Henion. “We can try to investigate it for them.”

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a type of digital currency in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of units of currency and verify the transfer of funds.

Attached to the letter was a comprehensive 20-step instruction guide on how to sign up for and transfer money into Bitcoin. It also featured a Bitcoin address to send the funds to.

The instruction guide urged the resident to sign up with LocalBitcoins.com.

The letter concluded by telling the recipient that the funds must be received within nine days and if the scammer didn’t “receive the Bitcoin by the deadline” then they will “release the evidence to everyone.”

The letter advises the recipient to tell his wife to prepare an excuse before their friends and family find out. Cryptically, the last line of the letter reads “The clock is ticking.”

“I’m not sure if we’re the only house in Weston that has been targeted,” said the recipient of the letter. “I do think it’s my duty to make people in the area aware of this scam and to be careful.”