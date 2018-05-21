Weston competes in Odyssey of the Mind World Finals

Two teams from Weston will be competing in the Odyssey of the Mind (OM) World Finals competition at Iowa State University from May 23 to 25.

Weston Intermediate School Structures Team A and Team B placed first and second, respectively, at the Connecticut Odyssey of the Mind State Finals in their division.

Odyssey of the Mind is an international STEM-based educational program. Through solving open-ended problems, students are challenged to develop creative-thinking skills. Teams from throughout the United States and from more than 20 other countries participate in Odyssey competitions.

Weston Odyssey is managed by Rudd Anderson, talented and gifted leader at Weston Intermediate School (WIS), with assistance from the Weston PTO.

Weston Odyssey is in its fourth year at WIS, participating in Division I. For the first time this year, Weston Middle School teams were entered in Division II.

Teams of interested students are formed at the beginning of the school year and are coached by parent volunteers. Teams select their long-term problems for the year from five categories: Vehicle, Technical, Classics, Structure, or Performance.

For the next six months, with strictly no outside assistance, the teams prepare eight-minute solutions to be presented at the Connecticut state competition in March. On the day of competition, teams are also presented with a spontaneous problem, which they have to solve on the spot. With those two elements combined, teams placing first and second at State are invited to the OM World Finals to represent their schools. In four years, Weston has had three teams earning that honor.

“This is our team’s second time going to World Finals. It’s a big event, and we are excited to be returning again this year,” said Dylan Field, member of Team A. “I love the engineering aspect of this problem.”

“We are definitely planning to compete in Odyssey at the middle school next year,” said Jack Wohlford.

“I’m very excited to go to World Finals. We have come together as a great team and will do our best,” said fourth grader Kavan Patel of Team B.