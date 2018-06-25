Weston celebrates Fourth of July with music and fireworks  

Westonites are getting ready to don the red, white, and blue and look to the skies next week to wish America a happy birthday.

Weston’s annual 4th of July celebration is next Wednesday, July 4, and includes a number of outdoor activities.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., there will be music, entertainment, and food on the grounds of the Weston Middle School. The evening will conclude with a performance by Big Deal Rock, performing hits from the 70s to today, and a fireworks display.

Events are sponsored by Weston’s Parks and Recreation Department. Residents are encouraged to take blankets and chairs to the middle school, but no seating will be allowed on the artificial turf fields. For safety reasons, no dogs are allowed.

Gates open on School Road at 4:30 p.m. for a $5 walk-in or $20 per car admission fee. There is no charge for children five and under. Parks and Rec asks people to use exact change for easier transactions.

Limited priority parking space is available for $30 per car plus $5 per person admission fee and must be purchased ahead of time.

Tickets and window permit for premium parking can be purchased at the Parks and Recreation Department office (Jarvis House, Norfield Road) before July 4.

There will be no entry from Lords Highway after 7 p.m., only access from Weston Road (Route 57).

There is a rain date of Thursday, July 5, for the fireworks and food.

Fourth of July celebration schedule

4:30 p.m.: Ticket gates open on School Road for picnics and celebrating on the grounds of the Weston Middle School.

5 to 9 p.m.: Local food trucks will provide food and beverages for purchase. Food trucks include The Green Grunion, Rice and Beans, Drew BA Q and others. The Democratic Town Committee will have an ice cream cart. The Republican Town Committee will have glow necklaces.

6 to 7 p.m.: The Westport Community Band will play patriotic favorites.

6:15 to 7:15 p.m.: The Magic Genie (Weston’s own Nisan Eventoff) will share his magic throughout the crowd.

7:15 to 9:20 p.m.: Big Deal Rock performs hits from the 70s to today.

9:20 p.m.: Fireworks light the skies. Sponsored by Fairfield County Bank.