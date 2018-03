The Weston Republican Town Committee is soliciting candidates for an opening on the Weston Building Committee. The Building Committee meets the third Wednesday of the month, as needed, to review and make recommendations concerning the planning, design, and construction of town and school building projects.

Anyone who would like to be considered may call Dawn Rivera, candidate recruitment chair, at 203-226-6081. For more information on the Weston RTC, go to westonrtc.org/.