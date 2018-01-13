Weston Board of Education budget meeting schedule

The Weston Board of Education is holding several meetings to discuss the upcoming 2018-19 school budget.
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Budget presentation, 7 p.m., Weston Middle School Library (televised). Presentation of requested operating and capital budgets.
Thursday, Jan. 18
Budget Question & Answer Session, 7 p.m., Weston Middle School Library (televised).
Monday, Jan. 22
Budget Question & Answer session if needed, 6 p.m., Weston Middle School Library (televised).
Wednesday, Jan. 24
Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Weston Middle School Library (televised). Approval and adoption of the budget.