Weston author says Goodnight Kim Jong Un

In reflection of current world events, Elizabeth Fuller of Weston has written a timely parody of the children’s classic book Goodnight Moon.

Fuller’s book is titled Goodnight Kim Jong Un. Instead of a sleepy bunny saying goodnight to the homey things around him, as in Goodnight Moon, Fuller’s protagonist is North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un, who says goodnight to President Trump and other interesting people and things in his life.

Beautifully illustrated in bold primary colors and with styling like the original book, Goodnight Kim Jong Un is not only a humorous parody but it also provides a lot of detailed information about the supreme leader’s background and life. “The things in the book are based on the truth,” Fuller said.

Fuller is no stranger to writing about unusual real-life events. Her previous best-selling book, Me and Jezebel, recounts the true story of a night in 1985 when actress Bette Davis came to dinner at Fuller’s home in Weston and ended up unexpectedly staying for weeks. Fuller later turned that book into a play that has been performed across the world.

“The idea for Goodnight Kim Jong Un came after my husband and I were watching him on television. As I turned the TV off, I said, ‘Goodnight Kim Jong-un,’ and thought it would make a good parody of Goodnight Moon.”

Encouraged by friends, Fuller wrote the parody, hired illustrator Mike Ferrin to do the graphics, and published the book with BigDogEatPress, her own small publishing company.

Once the book was published, Fuller sent a copy to President Trump. Shortly afterward, she was surprised to receive a letter from the White House, saying, “Thank you for your kind words and thoughtful gift,” signed by Donald Trump.

“I can’t be certain that President Trump signed the letter himself, but it is hand-signed. I hope he will read the book before upcoming talks with Kim Jong-un,” Fuller said.

Fuller’s book is available on Amazon.com and as an e-book, and is expected to come out soon at Barnes & Noble, Fuller said. Weston actress Jodi Stevens is in the process of recording a reading of Goodnight Kim Jong Un for YouTube.