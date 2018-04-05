Weston artist receives fellowship grant

Joseph Fucigna of Weston, an evolving sculptor and painter who turns “nondescript common material that most people wouldn’t notice” into works of art, is one of 39 Connecticut-based artists to receive a state-funded grant through the Connecticut Artist Fellowship Program.

According to Connecticut’s Office of the Arts, the Artist Fellowship Program “recognizes the artistic excellence of individual Connecticut artists in a variety of disciplines” and allows the “artists the opportunity to pursue new works of art and to achieve specific creative and career goals.”

The highly competitive program received more than 235 applicants.

“I was a bit surprised that I got one, or frankly anyone got one based on the state’s financial situation,” said Fucigna. “But it was a nice surprise.”

Fucigna grew up in Norwalk but moved to Weston 20 years ago. He received the same state grant in the early 1990s, when he still lived in Norwalk.

Fucigna, an art professor at Norwalk Community College, said he had to send the program a summary of what he would do with the money. He said the fellowship program also looks at the overall quality of the artists’ work.

Armed with a bachelor of fine arts degree from Alfred University in Alfred, N.Y., and a master of fine arts degree from the School of Visual Arts in New York City, Fucigna has been creating his whole life.

“I’m primarily a sculptor — I often take industrial materials and work to transform them into something abstract,” said Fucigna.

Recently, Fucigna has been doing a lot of two-dimensional work, such as paintings. “I think doing one type of work influences everything else I do,” he said.

“I enjoy the challenge of two-dimensional work,” he said. “I think the strong influence goes both ways — my sculptures inform my other work and vice versa.”

Fencing, tires, putty

Fucigna and his wife, Barbara, manager of the rock band Deep Purple, live in the Georgetown area of Weston. He had a studio built on his property so he can work whenever he desires. It is large, with his paintings dotting the walls, industrial fencing of all colors wrapped up in the back, and various projects taking shape throughout the room.

“I’ve been working with the plastic industrial fencing for years now,” he said. “I love working with nondescript, common material that most people wouldn’t notice on a day-to-day basis.”

In addition to the fencing, Fucigna often uses rubber truck tires, scrap steel and silicone-based putty, essentially like Silly Putty. In a recent project, Fucigna let the putty drip from an elevated area onto a sheet and then used that as influence for a drawing.

“I use everything I do as influences for other things that I’m doing,” he said.

Fucigna has a one-man show coming up in September at the Housatonic Museum of Art at Housatonic Valley Community College in Bridgeport. He said it’s one of the bigger solo exhibitions of his career.

“It’s a big show for me and will allow me to explore some creative place,” said Fucigna. “The grant money will allow me to do a larger, more involved installation.”

Fucigna’s main goal is to continue elevating his work. “I want to keep pushing my work and keep trying to evolve,” he said. “I’m always interested in new ideas.”