Weston Against Cancer: A new tradition

Lachat Town Farm in Weston is hosting a student-led, educational event called Weston Against Cancer on Saturday, June 9 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Funds raised will go to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, with a small portion of funds supporting the host, Lachat Town Farm. As of Saturday, May 19, $5,798 had been raised.

Weston residents might remember the Relay For Life event, which, up until this year, was held to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Relay For Life’s funding for the Westport/Weston branch was cut this past year, and the Weston Against Cancer committee was born as a way to continue educating and fighting the battle against cancer.

While the new group has the same goal as Relay For Life, organizers say this event will be fun, fresh, and different, tailored to the preferences of Weston residents.

The Weston Against Cancer event is for all ages, and will feature games, local food trucks, bands, raffles, and, at the end of the night, a family-friendly movie showing.

The other main feature is lessons on healthy living and the importance of diet for a cancer-free lifestyle. Participants in this activity will receive “tickets” as a form of currency that can be used to buy snacks. Each food item has a different ticket cost based on its health value. For example, a banana may cost one ticket while a small bag of candy may cost five or 10. This teaches the concept that unhealthy food comes at a greater cost. Participants will have to be more active and burn more calories (so they can earn more tickets) in order to earn the privilege of eating a less healthy snack.

There will be health experts on hand to share their expertise and give more in-depth education on how to lead a healthy lifestyle. There will also be presentations and information available about ways to try to avoid cancer.

The Weston Against Cancer Committee is comprised of 33 Weston students, many of whom participated in hosting past Relay For Life events. The committee is currently seeking sponsors and donations as it works to organize this event and make it a fun and successful tradition for years to come. To learn more, donate, or get involved, visit westonagainstcance.wixsite.com/mysite.

To stay connected on Facebook and receive updates, “like” the page “Weston Against Cancer.” Contact [email protected] for more information.