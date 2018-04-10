West Redding Fire Department holds open house this Sunday

On Sunday, April 15, the West Redding Volunteer Fire department is hosting an Open House Recruitment Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members of the community and the general area are welcome to stop by and see what it means to be a volunteer EMT or firefighter.

In Connecticut, 80% of the towns have volunteer departments servicing their communities. April 15 through April 21 is National Volunteer Week. This will be the department’s third event in the past three years honoring National Volunteer Firefighter Day. This event is being held with the guidance and help from the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the Connecticut Association of Fire Chiefs.

Volunteers are people who come out at any time of the day to help their community or the efforts of the department. Volunteers help with emergencies in town such as motor vehicle accidents, fires, rescues, or emergency medical services. They also help the departments with administrative duties and fund raising. There are many roles to fill. It truly is a rewarding experience.

People who join are from all walks of life. They are CEOs, homemakers, paramedics, Boy Scout and Girl Scout leaders, students, contractors, accountants, and business owners. Many join to be part of a team, make new friends, be a part of the community, adventure, or civil service. The skills obtained are truly valuable and build upon members’ skills and lives.

If you are unable to attend, please stop by any Monday night at 7 p.m. for our drill nights at 306 Umpawaug Road, West Redding. Or reach out to us on Facebook or our website, westreddingfiredepartment.org. Applications can be found online. Someone would be happy to show you around and answer any questions you may have.