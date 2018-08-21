West Nile virus found in humans

The Connecticut Department of Public Health recently announced that a resident of Fairfield and a resident of Newington tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) infection. These are the first two human cases of WNV-associated illness identified in Connecticut this season.

The patients, who are between 60 and 79 years of age, became ill during the last week of July with encephalitis, were hospitalized, and are recovering. One remains hospitalized. Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of antibodies to West Nile virus. They had not traveled out of the state before becoming ill.

Most people (eight out of 10) infected with the virus do not develop symptoms. About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About one out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

Mosquitoes in three dozen Connecticut cities and towns — including Weston, Easton Danbury, Darien, New Canaan and Norwalk — have tested positive for West Nile virus. Information: ct.gov/mosquito.