Weller Foundation offers scholarships to Joel Barlow students

The Weller Foundation, Inc., a non-profit organization that was established in 1962 to provide financial assistance to educational, charitable, and civic organizations, has announced details about six scholarship programs for the 2018-19 academic year.

Full-time senior students enrolled at Joel Barlow, Masuk, Newtown, Shelton and Trumbull high schools can compete.

Specific rules and requirements and scholarship application forms are available through each school’s guidance department. Scholarship programs will not be offered unless a minimum of three qualified applicants apply. All award recipients will be honored at the foundation’s annual Awards Dinner to be held on April 23, 2019 at Fairfield University. All scholarships will be paid directly to the college or university for deposit into the student’s account and will be awarded without regard to the student’s existing financial status.

$14,000 Barton L. Weller Scholarship: The purpose of this scholarship is to encourage academic excellence in a substantial five-month independent research or study project.

$6,000 Weller Medical/Health Sciences Scholarship: The purpose of this scholarship is to encourage and financially assist a senior who has chosen a course of study leading to a degree in medical/health sciences.

$6,000 Weller Education Scholarship: The purpose of this scholarship is to recognize and financially assist a senior who has chosen a course of study leading to a degree in teaching in a public or private elementary school.

$6,000 Robert Swart Engineering Scholarship: The purpose of this scholarship is to encourage and financially assist a senior upon graduation who has chosen a course of study leading to a degree in engineering.

$6,000 Weller Computer Science/Technology Scholarship: The purpose of this scholarship is to encourage and financially assist a senior upon graduation who has chosen a course of study leading to a degree in computer science.

$3,000 Vincent A. Voccia Vocational Award: The purpose of this award is to provide financial assistance to high school seniors planning to pursue a career in the skilled trades.