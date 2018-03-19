Weight restrictions imposed for Cribari Bridge (Route 136) in Westport

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) today announced a 20-ton vehicle weight restriction for the William F. Cribari Memorial Bridge, the historic swing bridge carrying Route 136 over the Saugatuck River in Westport.

The decision to impose the restrictions — beginning Tuesday, March 20, — was the result of the ongoing structural engineering evaluation and inspection of the load capacity of the 19th Century truss bridge.

For more information, visit the ConnDOT website: ct.gov/dot/cwp/view.asp?a=1373&Q=601364