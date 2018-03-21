WEATHER ALERT: Snow on the way, cancellations

Heavy snow is expected today, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Redding, Easton, Weston, Fairfield County and the tri-state area.

Snow this morning is expected to become heavy by afternoon and into the evening. Expect significant reductions in visibility at times. A combination of the heavy snow and occasional wind gusts up to 40 mph could bring down tree limbs and power lines, creating power outages. Travel will be very difficult to impossible, especially during the evening commute.

Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible.

CLOSURES/CANCELLATIONS

As of 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 21.

Easton, Redding, and Region 9 schools will have early dismissal. All after-school and evening activities are canceled.

Weston public schools will have a three-hour early dismissal. All district offices to close at 1:30 p.m. All afternoon and evening programs and activities are canceled.

Heritage Senior Center in Redding has canceled card making and manicure programs scheduled for today.

OPEN

Easton Town Hall and Easton Public Library are open. However, please call in advance as early closing is possible due to inclement weather.

Redding and Weston Town Hall are also open.