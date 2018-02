The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the area and is forecasting six inches of snow to fall on Saturday night, beginning around 7 p.m.

The service says a snowstorm is expected to deliver four to seven inches of snow in southern Connecticut Saturday morning into Sunday morning.

“Snow covered roads will result in slippery conditions. Reduced visibilities,” said a weather report on Friday, Feb. 16.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts as conditions may change.