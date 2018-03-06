Weather Alert: New storm could bring a foot of snow

As a follow up to last week’s storm which knocked power out throughout Redding, Weston and Easton, a new storm is in the forecast which could bring a foot of snow or more to the area.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Connecticut and the tri-state area from 10 p.m. tonight through 4 a.m. Thursday. The forecast calls for heavy snow with possible accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, except 10 to 15 inches across interior portions of southern Connecticut. Locally higher amounts are possible.

Travel will be very difficult to impossible, including during the evening commute on Wednesday. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.