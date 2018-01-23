‘We march for equal treatment for all’

Local residents join Women’s March on NYC

As long as women feel they’re not getting fair treatment, they’ll keep making their voices heard — over and over again.

That was the message echoed by hundreds of thousands of people on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Women’s March on New York City.

Redding resident Sarah O’Dell, who was one of the marchers, said the voices of women aren’t going to go away.

“We are going to keep demanding justice and equal treatment, fair policies, and a healthier world for our children,” said O’Dell, a mother of two young children. “I feel like the message behind all of this is we need to hold all of our government accountable for everything. Trump’s entire administration should keep that mind.”

The afternoon began with a rally at around 11:30 a.m., and was immediately followed by a march, which went through uptown and midtown Manhattan.

Saturday’s march, which took place one year after the Women’s March on New York City to protest President Donald Trump’s inauguration, was organized by a nonprofit group called Women’s March Alliance, Corp. Its intent, according to the women’s march website, is to promote equality and equal rights for all.

Redding resident Emily Hooke, who went to the march with her mother, Rondi Olson of Weston, said she will never forget the crowds and camaraderie she felt with so many others throughout the day.

“For me, it was the sheer number of people as far as the eye could see, from every direction you were trying to walk in,” she said. “I felt that they wanted their voices to be heard.”

Hooke and Olson were at the march for about six hours.

Hooke, who is a teacher in Danbury, said she went to the march because she feels compassion for the struggles of her students’ families.

“I’ve seen the anxiety of my students — many of whom are from immigrant families,” Hooke said. “I see how hard they are working to give their children a better opportunity. I feel like I am able to help speak up for others who don’t necessarily have all the same privileges as I do.”

Other reasons that took Hooke to the march, she said, were to stand up for women’s rights, and equal pay and treatment with men.

“Also, I want to make choices for my body about what I can and can’t do, and I don’t want the government to make those choices,” she said.

Hooke said she enjoyed reading the many posters fellow marchers were holding up.

“One of my favorites said, ‘It’s amazing that one man could cause this much anger in so many beautiful women,’” Hooke said.

Hooke said her mother, who is a social worker in Norwalk public schools, went to the march because “she doesn’t feel the voice in the White House is the voice of the people.”

According to Hooke, the only negative part of the day was that she was unable to hear the many speakers.

“I went to the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., last year and walked away feeling very empowered because of what the speakers said,” Hooke said. “This year, I couldn’t hear the speakers from where I was standing. I feel that was a down side.”

Hooke, who is a member of the Redding Democrats, said she plans to continue to go to future women’s marches — “depending on who is in the White House” — and support politicians who she feels share her opinions.

“I did a lot of calling to Washington, D.C., this past year and I will continue to call congressman and senators when they are voting on issues that directly impact me,” she said. “When Betsy DeVos was appointed as the U.S. secretary of education, I made many phone calls to senators and congressman — anyone who was supposedly on the fence — to say please reconsider the appointment of someone who is so against public education.”

O’Dell, who joined some of her college friends at the march, said that when she arrived at around 11 a.m., she could already sense the enormous number of people that were going to be sharing the day with her. “The police put barriers down so you couldn’t cross the street. There was an entrance point at 66th Street,” she said. “It was a very tight squeeze-together crowd.”

She said she thought all the signs people held conveyed powerful messages. “My absolute favorite was the one carried by an African American women saying, ‘My ancestors participated in chain migration,’ with a beautiful, artistic cutout of the hands of slaves in chains.”

O’Dell has participated in many marches over the years, including those against wars, as well as abortion clinic defense protests.

“From the energy at these protests, I walk away feeling really upbeat and good,” she said.

She said everyone should get out and vote.

“It’s power to the polls,” O’Dell said. “Get out there and vote and be active. We are in a democracy.”

She said being a part of something as large as Saturday’s march makes people know they are not alone in their thoughts.

“It’s not just me screaming into a void,” O’Dell said. “We are all feeling this way. Look how loud we can make our voices together.”

Kate Alvarez of Redding took her 14-year-old daughter, Isabella, to the march.

“I think it is super important for her to see this, because we are fighting not only for the rights of all women but especially for young women who are going to grow up in the world,” she said. “Girls at this age are so focused on themselves and their makeup and clothes and friends. They live in a very insular world — especially in a place like Redding, which is very comfortable.”

Alvarez said it’s important for girls to know that women before them fought so they can live the life they are living now.

“It’s important for girls to fight for the future of women,” she said.

Alvarez’s sign, “Woman up! Rise up!” was a take on the expression “Man up.” On the sign, Alvarez quoted Martin Luther King, who said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

She said she was pleased to see so many men at the march, holding signs saying, “I’m with her,” and quoting women’s rights.

Alvarez said that in years to come, her daughter will look back on that day and realize it had an impact on her.

“It’s hard for kids of this age to realize the magnitude of what they are doing,” she said. “When she grows up, this will be in history books. She can say to her grandchildren, ‘I was there. I was part of history.’”