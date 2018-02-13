Water main break reported off Gate Ridge Road in Easton

Crews are working to repair a water main break in Easton.

The break, off Gate Ridge Road in lower Easton, was reported around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, according to Easton Police Capt. Richard Doyle.

“The water was bubbling out of the ground,” Doyle said.

However, he added it is a very small street so there was “not a big disruption of water,” he said. “There is very, very minimal damage caused by this.”

The cause of the break is unknown.

Police called Aquarion Water Company and they are repairing the break.

Doyle added Aquarion will clean up the area, which includes filling the hole and repatching it.