Watch out for coyotes

Weston Animal Control Officer Mark Harper said his office has been deluged with calls about coyote sightings and aggressive behavior. “They’ve been seen all over town, so I want to warn people to keep track of their dogs and cats when their pets are outside,” Harper said.

At this time of year, Harper said, coyote pups are transitioning from milk to red meat and they are now hunting. Coyotes are quiet and sneaky and will stalk small animals, especially in early morning and at night. “Coyotes are looking for food and will snatch cats and small dogs from yards. Adult coyotes are competing with foxes, bobcats and fisher cats for rodents and whatever food they can find for their babies,” Harper said.

Harper said six new coyote dens have recently been discovered in Weston.

Coyotes are about the size of a small German shepherd and resemble wolves. The ones reported in Weston vary in color. Some are a gray/brownish brindle color, some are black, and there are even some strawberry blondes, Harper said.

Coyotes have become more common in Connecticut over the years, and as a result there have been increased reports of them. “Coyotes are most active in early morning, but they will hunt in the middle of the day when they are hungry,” Harper said

Harper said the biggest risk posed by coyotes is to cats. He said he gets about 20 to 30 calls a year from residents about missing cats, and suspects many of them were snagged by coyotes.

He said small dogs should be kept in fenced-in areas or leashed when they are outside. “People need to be alert,” Harper said.

He asks anyone who sees a coyote or a group of them in Weston to call Animal Control at 203-222-2642. He’s keeping track of the areas they are in and their color variations. He said he plans to present a coyote control plan to the Board of Selectmen at an upcoming meeting.