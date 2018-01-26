Vote for fracking waste ban set for Feb. 13 in Redding

A vote on a fracking waste ban will take place at a Board of Selectmen special meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Redding Community Center.

At the Board of Selectmen meeting on Monday, Jan. 22, there was a presentation from Redding resident Kelly Harran for a proposed ordinance banning the use of fracking waste in Redding.

Thirty-four towns in Connecticut have already passed such an ordinance.

According to Redding resident Bonnie Troy, fracking waste can be mixed into concrete and used to pave roads or to make roof shingles.

“It’s a no-brainer. We want to protect our water and our land,” she said.

Toby Welles, chairman of the Redding Planning Commision, said he supports the ordinance. “One of Redding’s chief responsibilities is to protect the water,” he said.

Dave Pattee, chairman of the Redding Conservation Commission, said that 89% of the town is in watershed. “It’s important that we try to do everything we can to protect the water source and water supply system.”

First Selectman Julia Pemberton said she doesn’t see a reason not to support the passage of the ordinance.

A Redding attorney is currently reviewing the ordinance to make sure it’s appropriate for the town.