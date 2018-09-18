Volunteers needed for Read Aloud Day

The School Volunteer Association of Bridgeport, Inc. is looking for more than 650 volunteers from throughout the Greater Bridgeport Area to participate in it’s 33rd annual Read Aloud Day on Thursday, Oct. 18 from 9 to 10 a.m.

Volunteers will read a book in every pre-K through 6th grade class in Bridgeport’s public schools. The enthusiasm volunteers have for reading and learning will inspire children to read on their own and develop literacy skills that contribute to success in school and throughout life.

SVA of Bridgeport will provide the books to be read and donated to each classroom. Registration will be taken by calling the SVA office at 203-275-1120.