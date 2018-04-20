Volunteers create ‘Pollinator Pathway’ in Redding and Weston

While it’s wonderful to admire and enjoy the many species of wildlife in the area, Louise Washer — president of the Norwalk River Watershed Association — doesn’t want people to take this for granted.

For that reason, Washer and other like-minded people who support the environment have been leading a forest preservation effort in Redding, Weston, Ridgefield, and other area towns, called Pollinator Pathways.

Pollinator Pathways is a series of connected pesticide-free private and public properties that are made safe for birds and for bees, butterflies, and other insects.

“People see a plant in their neighbor’s garden and then want to plant one in their own garden — that’s the hope,” said Washer, a Norwalk resident.

The pathways are being organized by volunteers from town conservation commissions, garden clubs, nature centers, and the Norwalk River Watershed Association.

“The pathway gives us the opportunity to encourage people to reduce or avoid the use of fertilizers and pesticides in their yards, which run off and pollute waterways, and to plant native plants, which restore habitat for local wildlife,” Washer said.

A Pollinator Pathway was formed last year in Wilton as a test pilot, while another is now being launched in Ridgefield. Earth Day Pollinator Pathway planting will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 22, at the Lounsbury House, 316 Main Street in Ridgefield.

Volunteers are currently working to create pathways in Redding, Weston and other area towns.

A pathway will eventually run from Norwalk through Ridgefield, north to Danbury and east through Weston to Devil’s Den, according to Washer.

Those who live along this pathway may plant anything “from a pot of native pollinator-friendly plants to a tree, like an oak tree, which is a wonderful host for caterpillars,” Washer said.

Weston talk

On Wednesday, April 25, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., the Aspetuck Land Trust is giving a talk at the Weston Public Library for those interested in developing a pollinator pathway on their property. An open house will be held from 6:15 to 7 p.m., with refreshments. To register, email Alice Cooney at [email protected]

“The hope is to change the aesthetic away from the perfect lawn with chemicals on it to a more natural landscape that supports native pollinators,” Washer said.

She explained that pollinators are in decline because of loss of habitat and use of pesticides.

“We want to protect the watershed from the runoff of these toxic pesticides that can kill or injure aquatic life,” Washer said.

As an example, she said the monarch butterfly population has been reduced by 94.6% in the last 20 years, and the insect is verging on becoming extinct.

“They must have milkweed to survive, so by putting some milkweed in your yard, you are providing a critical habitat for that species and you’re joining the pollinator pathway,” Washer said.

Another insect, bees, are ground nesters, so when people spray their lawns for ticks and mow their lawns weekly, they’re disturbing the bees’ habitat.

“Native bees pollinate 30% of the native plants,” Washer said. “We take for granted that these plants bloom every spring, but we need the native insects to make that happen.”

The mapping and planning of the Pollinator Pathway project is organized out of Highstead, an arboretum in Redding.

“The staff at Highstead is using its mapping system to help towns identify land that has high conservation value. The towns are using this information to help determine where the Pollinator Pathway should lie,” Washer said. “The goal of the mapping aspect of the project is to connect and protect land with high conservation value.”

Those interested in learning more about pollinator pathways may have a master gardener visit their yard to determine the best place to grow native plants and to answer questions about the soil. The master gardener will also recommend alternatives to pesticides and the best way to fertilize.

“This project has really taken off,” Washer said. “It’s so exciting. There is such an energy around it,” she said. “This is just bringing people together, so I’m all over it.”

For more information on Pollinator Pathways, visit pollinator-pathway.org.