Vintage rocks in Norwalk on June 8

The Redding rock band Vintage is ready to kick off the summer with an all-out rockfest at the Ischoda Yacht Club, 138 Water Street, Norwalk on Friday, June 8. All are welcome to attend and there is no cover charge.

Vintage was formed in 2017 by Redding residents Todd Bennett (lead singer and guitar), Matt Champagne (guitar), David Monson (drums) and Scott Smith (guitar). After a few jam sessions, David Goodacre (keyboards) and Chris Howard (bass) joined the band to round it out.

“Our goals are to play a solid mix of rock-n-roll cover songs, to enjoy ourselves, and to entertain,” said drummer David Monson.

The band plays music from Tom Petty, Match Box 20, Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Beatles, and Pearl Jam as well as classic rock.

“We hope our friend and neighbors will come down to enjoy a meal, drinks, and dancing,” said guitarist, Scott Smith.