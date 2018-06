The Weston Board of Police Commissioners has announced that its 2018 Citizen of the Year is Michael J. Vincelli, a volunteer with Weston EMS who conducts training at the Westport-Weston Health District as director of emergency preparedness/response.

A ceremony for the Citizen of the Year will be held Thursday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at the Weston Public Library where a plaque will be presented. Refreshments will be served.