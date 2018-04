Upcoming programs at Easton Community Center

April Vacation Camp for Teens, ages 10 to 15

April 9 – April 13, 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

Sing Along with Lynn Lewis, parents accompany child

Friday, April 6, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Parent and Tot Playgroup, ages 1 to 3

Fridays, April 20 – May 18, five sessions, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Zumba with a Kick, ages 18+

Thursdays, April 19 – June 21, 10 sessions, 6 to 6:50 p.m.

Saturday Yoga, ages 18+

Saturdays, April 14 – June 16, 10 sessions, 10 to 11 a.m.

Beginner and Intermediate Yoga, ages 18+

Tuesdays, April 17 – June 19, 10 sessions, 7 to 8 p.m.

Cooking Class, ages 12+

Saturday, April 21, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Parents’ Night Out, babysitting for ages 4 to 12

Friday, April 20, 6:30 to 10 p.m.

The Easton Community Center is located at 364 Sport Hill Road. For more information, call 203-459-9700 or visit eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com.