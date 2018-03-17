Upcoming programs at Easton Community Center

Archery, ages 7 and over

Wednesdays, March 28-April 25, 6 to 6:45 p.m., five sessions

Gaga Ball, ages 9 to13

Wednesdays, March 28-April 25, 4 to 4:45 p.m., five sessions

Summer Camp Discount

Save $20 off each week of full-day camps, $10 off half-day camps. This is available only during the month of March.

Full-day camps: Little Leaders (ages 3-4), Wanderers (ages 4-6.5), Explorer Camp (ages 6.5- 12), Community Leadership Camp (ages 11-15).

Half-day camps: Little Leaders, Tuesday-Thursday (ages 3-4), Improv Acting Camp (ages 6.5-12), Multi-Sports Camp (ages 5-8), Skill Development Basketball Camp (ages 7-13), Basketball for Beginners (ages 5-7), The Well-Rounded Basketball Player Clinic (ages 8-13).

Positive Parenting Workshop

Thursday, March 22, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Program to help parents rethink parenting challenges and provide positive strategies to reduce stress at home.

The Easton Community Center is located at 364 Sport Hill Road. For more information, call 203-459-9700 or visit eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com.